Meghalaya Police ‘harassed’ SC lawyer Upamanyu Hazarika’s family, probe demanded

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 7: Supreme Court lawyer Upamanyu Hazarika’s family members were allegedly ‘harassed’ by Meghalaya police in connection with a ‘false’ case.

The Nongpoh Police of Meghalaya has registered a case against him for alleged defamation through means of a document widely circulating on social media.

Police have slapped charges under sections 120B/500 of the Indian Penal Code read with section 174 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 accusing Hazarika of circulating a ‘controversial’ document having allegations of graft and illegal nexus between the ‘Mining Mafia’ and elected officials.

On Monday, in a letter to Meghalaya DGP, Hazarika said, “Under the provisions of the CrPC, more particularly, section 199 thereof, no Court shall take cognizance of an offence punishable under Chapter XXI of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (which includes section 500) except upon a specific ‘complaint’ made by the person aggrieved. Further, since the offence of ‘defamation’ made out under section 499/500 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 is a non-cognizable offence, under the provisions of section 155 of the CrPC, no police officer can investigate a non-cognizable case without the order of a magistrate having power to try such case or commit the case for trial,” Hazarika said.

“However, in spite of the clearly laid down provisions of law, the said officer has proceeded to register a case on the basis of a FIR which is clearly impermissible. The only manner in which an investigation under section 500 can be initiated is when the aggrieved person files a complaint under section 200 of the CrPC before the magistrate having jurisdiction,” he said.

Thereafter, on the basis of this false and maliciously registered case, this officer had repeatedly turned up at my mother’s residence in Guwahati, purportedly to ask some ‘questions’ relating to the said investigation. However, before doing so, he had neither informed the superintendent of police, Kamrup (M) or the officer-in-charge of the local police station, as he was bound to do so. This is in gross violation of all established norms and regulations of criminal investigations,” he also said.

“This officer has been repeatedly harassing my aged mother (presently 79 years old) by his repeated and persistent visits, which are completely illegal and are nothing but an attempt to further an investigation, which is not permissible under law. This officer also attempted to contact me over WhatsApp on 09 November 2020, but after I raised queries upon him he’s resorted to this notice under section 91 CrPC,” he further said.

“The document alleged to have been shared on the WhatsApp group administered pertains to grave and serious allegations of graft and illegal nexus between the ‘mining mafia’ and elected officials of which you are doubtless aware having been circulated widely. Therefore, even otherwise no offence of ‘defamation’ is made out as alleged in the FIR.

The very fact that the concerned officer has proceeded to register a case on the basis of this FIR when there is an explicit bar under the CrPC from doing so, raises grave doubts on the bona fides of the investigation and it can also be presumed that he might be acting at the instance of vested interests with a malicious agenda,” the SC lawyer said.

“In such circumstances, may I request you to have the matter investigated and punish all concerned for such flagrant abuse of power and ensure that no illegality is committed by the officer and his superiors by proceeding with the investigation of the case. Section 74 relates to publication of an electronic signature for a fraudulent or unlawful purpose and has no bearing whatsoever on the alleged facts, even on their own showing, relating to digital signature etc,” he lawyer also said.

“After repeal of section 66A by the Supreme Court, various states persisted with registering of offences under the repealed section and after the recent castigation by the court, section 74 seems to be the new peg to hang the case. Such wanton misuse of powers is highly condemnable. I will be obliged if action taken in this matter is intimated to me,” he added.