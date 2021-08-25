Meghalaya protestors damage Assam Police bunker

HT Correspondent

HAMREN, Aug 24: A group of people from Meghalaya on Tuesday allegedly damaged a bunker during a protest at Umlapher, 100 km from Hamren, the district headquarters of West Karbi Anglong.

Tension started at the Umlapher area on Tuesday morning after one personnel of the Assam Police camp allegedly misbehaved with two traders from Meghalaya on Monday night at a checkpoint.

West Karbi Anglong superintendent of police Ajagwran Basumatary confirmed that a group numbering around 200 people from Meghalaya had gheraoed the temporary police camp, set up as a security measure for Independence Day, around 9:30am and protested against Monday evening’s incident.

“The situation was defused after we tried to pacify them and the Ri-Bhoi SP, who was intimated, also rushed to the spot and intervened. The temporary camp (set up in an IB accommodation) has been vacated by the police team belonging to Ulukonchi outpost under Baithalangso police station. As it is, we were planning to vacate the camp anyway,” Basumatary told ‘The Hills Times’.

The SP admitted that an altercation occurred after a constable had intercepted a vehicle, occupied by three persons, at the checkpost on Monday evening.

“One of our constables had an altercation with the trio, who apparently were in an inebriated state,” he said.

“It was a result of a misunderstanding. Everything is peaceful now,” Basumatary added.

Senior police officers of both states have rushed to the area and brought the situation under control.

Meghalaya has been demanding Block I and Block II of the erstwhile United Khasi and Jaintia Hills district when it was notified in 1835. At present, there are 12 points of dispute along the 733-km Assam-Meghalaya border.

The chief ministers of the two states had held two rounds of talks since July at the end of which it was decided to set up two regional committees to resolve the vexed border disputes in a phased manner.