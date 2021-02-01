Meghalaya records 3 new COVID-19 cases and 9 recoveries

SHILLONG, Jan 31(NNN): Meghalaya has recorded 3 new COVID-19 cases and 9 recoveries on Sunday. Director of Health Services (MI) Dr Aman War said the new cases included 1 from West Khasi Hills district, 1 West Jaintia Hills district and 1 Ri Bhoi district.

He said all the 9 patients who recovered from the viral infection are from East Khasi Hills district. So far, the state has detected a total of 13,764 COVID-19 cases out of which 68 are active cases, 13,550 recovered and 146 deaths.

East Khasi Hills has 57 active cases, Ri Bhoi 4, West Khasi Hills 3, West Jaintia Hills 1, East Jaintia Hills 1 and South West Garo Hills 1.

The five other districts have zero cases.

On the other hand, of the 3,36,160 persons who have tested for COVID-19 in the state as on date, 3,22,396 were tested negative for the virus even as 14 persons are in institutional quarantine and 54 under home quarantine. There are 87,811 entrants from outside the state.