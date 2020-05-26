Meghalaya records another corona positive case, total goes up to 15  

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, May 25: Another person from North Garo Hills has been tested positive for coronavirus, taking the tally of active cases in Meghalaya to two.

“We now have two active cases in the state after another person was tested positive this morning,” Meghalaya Health Minister AL Hek told reporters on Monday.

Asked, the minister informed that the latest case is from Resubelpara, North Garo Hills and was part of the batch which returned from Chennai recently.

“She was tested positive when she was already under quarantine at a corona care centre for four days,” he said.

The minister further informed that a total of 6353 samples were tested out of which 5238 were negative while 1100 test results are awaited.

Earlier in the day chief minister Conrad K Sangma informed that the person had travelled from Chennai along with the 14th case.

“The person was in isolation since the day of arrival. Person is presently in Resubelpara under institutional isolation and medical observation,” Sangma tweeted.

He further informed that the last two cases have come from Erode District of Tamil Nadu and they were in the same institute there. It may be mentioned that so far, Meghalaya has registered 15 COVID cases (2 active, 12 cured and one deceased).