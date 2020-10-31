Meghalaya records highest single day recoveries of COVID-19

SHILLONG, Oct 30 (NNN): Meghalaya on Friday recorded the highest single day recoveries of COVID-19 cases as the state discharged 235 cases. The state also recorded 79 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Director of Health Services (MI) Dr Aman War said that, out of the 235 persons recovered on Friday, 191 are from East Khasi Hills, 23 from West Jaintia Hills, nine from West Garo Hills, five from East Garo Hills, four from South Garo Hills, two from Ri Bhoi and one from South West Garo Hills.

The total number of persons recovered now stands at 8,125 in the state.

Of the 79 new cases, 27 persons are from West Garo Hills, 24 from East Khasi Hills, two from West Jaintia Hills, and one each from East Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills.

The state has detected 9,382 Covid-19 cases, of which 1,170 are active and 8,125 recovered. The death toll is 87.

East Khasi Hills district tops the list with 552 infections (15 armed and paramilitary forces and 537 civilians) followed by West Garo Hills at 198 and Ri Bhoi at 184.

There are 73 cases in West Jaintia Hills, 52 in East Garo Hills, 51 in West Khasi Hills, 20 in East Jaintia Hills, 16 in South Garo Hills, 16 in North Garo Hills, five in South West Garo Hills and three in South West Khasi Hills.

“Till date, swab samples of 2,01,296 persons have been tested of which 1,91,914 were found negative,” the senior medical official said. There are 53,219 entrants from outside the state.