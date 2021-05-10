Meghalaya reports 11 new Covid-19 deaths, 375 fresh cases

SHILLONG, May 9 (PTI): Meghalaya reported 11 new Covid-19 fatalities, the highest single-day deaths, pushing the toll in the state to 210, a senior health department official said on Sunday.

Of the 11 deaths reported on Saturday, seven were from East Khasi Hills district, three from West Jaintia Hills and one from Ri-Bhoi district, the official said.

The Covid-19 caseload in the state rose to 19,302 as 375 more people tested positive for the infection on Saturday, health services director, Aman War said.

The state now has 2,678 active Covid-19 cases, while 16,414 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

Meghalaya has so far tested 4.59 lakh samples for Covid-19, he said.

A total of 2.75 lakh people have been inoculated in the state so far of which 67,904 people have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, War said