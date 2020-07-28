Meghalaya reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 38 recovery

Shillong under 72-hour lockdown

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, July 27: A 72-hour lockdown started in Shillong from Monday amid rising cases of novel coronavirus in the state, even as the number of persons who recovered from COVID-19 in Meghalaya has gone up to 173 after 38 infected persons recovered on Monday, bringing down active cases from 562 to 543.

Due to the detection of positive COVlD-19 cases in 5 households, the District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills District on Monday placed the areas and buildings as containment areas to contain the spread of COVID-19.

On Sunday, 30 localities, mostly in the worst-hit East Khasi Hills district, have already been declared containment zones.

The lockdown in Shillong agglomeration — localities within the Shillong municipality and scheduled areas — was announced after spike in COVID-19 cases.

“The lockdown reimposed in the entire Shillong city agglomeration will continue till Wednesday midnight,” the district’s Deputy Commissioner Matsiewdor W Nongbri said.

During this period, health workers will be working extra time to track all primary and secondary contacts of positive patients, and conduct random tests to break the chain of infection, she said.

Meanwhile, informing about the prevailing COVID-19 scenario in the state on Monday, DHS (MI) Dr Aman War said that out of 38 persons who have recovered, 26 are BSF personnel, and 12 others, taking the total recovered persons to 173.

Dr War said that 19 more positive cases were detected on Monday, out of which, 17 cases in East Khasi Hills district which include one BSF and one army and 15 civilians.

One new case each was also reported from East Jaiñtia Hills, and West Jaiñtia Hills district.

The total cases in the state stood at 721, which include 543 active cases, 173 recovered, and five deaths.

On the otherhand, two police stations in East Jaintia Hills district have been closed after a few COVID-19 cases were detected there.