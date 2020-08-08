Meghalaya reports sixth COVID-19 death; three more doctors, nurse test positive

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, Aug 7: Meghalaya reported another COVID-19 death, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to six on Friday.

According to Director of Health Services (MI), Dr. Aman Warr, the deceased (46) passed away at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Health and Medical Science (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong on Friday.

Dr. Warr informed that the patient was admitted to NEIGRIHMS as he was suffering from chronic kidney failure. He was tested positive for COVID-19.

A reliable source from NEIGRIHMS confirmed that the cause of death was COVID-19.

Among the positive cases were three doctors from NEIGRIHMS and a staff nurse from Shillong Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, 13 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 while over sixty-six patients have recovered from the infection on Friday.

With this COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya have crossed 1000 on Friday. As on Thursday, the state recorded a total of 990 cases.

With 13 new cases, the state now has a total of 1,003 cases.

However, the number of active cases came down from 640 to 587 after 66 persons have recovered from the disease.

Director of Health Services (MI) Dr War said of the 13 new cases, 8 are from East Khasi Hills including 5 armed forces personnel and 3 civilians, 2 armed forces personnel from Ri Bhoi, 1 civilian from West Khasi Hills, 1 from West Garo Hills and 1 from East Jaintia Hills.