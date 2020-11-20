Meghalaya set for fresh phase of ILP agitation amid Covid-19 

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Nov 19: Amidst Covid-19 pandemic, Meghalaya is set to witness a fresh phase of agitation over Inner Line Permit (ILP), even as pressure groups in Meghalaya on Thursday resumed their agitation over the demand to implement the ILP system in the state.

The sit-in-demonstration was led by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) at Malki ground in Shillong in view of the delay by the Centre to accede to their demand.

On the otherhand, anti-influx groups has announced a series of agitational programmes which will begin from November 27, to mount pressure on the Centre for the immediate implementation of the ILP in Meghalaya.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) held at the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) campus.

Chairman of the confederation, Robertjune Kharjahrin said the meeting has unanimously resolved to stage a black flag protest on November 27 and sit-in-protests in all district headquarters of the state on December 4.

“We demand the Centre to immediately implement the ILP in the whole of Meghalaya and for the state government to re-introduce the Meghalaya Residents, Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which was recently returned by the Governor,” he said.

Kharjahrin, also president of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) said the Central government has to respect the resolution passed by the State Legislative Assembly to fulfill the long pending aspiration of the people to have a strong and effective law like the ILP.

According to him, if the indigenous tribes in the other states of the Northeast region have the right to protect their identity through the ILP, then why tribals in Meghalaya should not be given the same right.

Meanwhile, the CoMSO has demanded the state government and all 60 legislators to aggressively pursue with the Centre for immediate implementation of the ILP.

The resolution on ILP was passed by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on December 19, 2019.

KSU president, Lambokstarwell Marngar said the organisations had to resume the agitation despite the spread of Covid-19, to safeguard the interests of indigenous people of the state.