Meghalaya to function in isolation: Conrad

Meghalaya CM hits at some relaxations during next phase of lockdown after meeting with PM

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, April 11: “Meghalaya can function in isolation where agriculture and small construction works and even small factories are allowed to function by ensuring that there are no labourers and individuals coming from outside,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

It is going to go in that direction where some kind of extension of the lockdown period will take place but it will be slightly more relaxed for certain sectors which are critical for the poor, Sangma told reporters after the video conferencing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the chief ministers of various states in the presence of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and senior government officials.

“We will have to wait for the guidelines from the Centre which will be made available today or after official announcement of the Prime Minister,” Meghalaya chief minister said.

Sangma also reiterated that there should not be any kind of movement of people and there should be complete restriction on the movement of people from outside the state.

According to him, certain things like farming, work relating to MGNREGA and small construction works could be relaxed with strict social distancing guidelines.

When asked if his government will review on its decision of allowing of inter-district movement of vehicles after April 14, he said that this is something that the Centre will leave to the state government to take a call.

“Obviously there could some relaxation but we will not be able to fully relax it. We have been very clear on our stand from day one that life will not go on as normal. There will be restrictions but there will be easing out of certain restrictions,” Sangma added.