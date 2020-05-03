Meghalaya to witness lockdown relaxations from tomorrow

Shillong: From red zone to orange zone

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, May 2: East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya, which had reported 12 cases of COVID-19, has now moved from ‘red zone’ to ‘orange zone’. Red zones comprise places with major outbreaks, and orange zones include places where new cases are emerging or showing a sign of decline.

Informing this, chief minister Conrad Sangma said that East Khasi Hills is in orange zone as we have technically only one COVID-19 positive case on Saturday. Other ten districts are in green zone.

The last test result of the last positive case will arrive any moment and if it results negative than Meghalaya will be come COVID-19 free state, Sangma said.

We can declare Shillong (East Khasi Hills) as green zone after 21 days after the last positive case was detected that is May 11, he said.

Meghalaya government, meanwhile, has made arrangements for bring the stranded people from outside the state.

The chief minister also announced several relaxations coming into effect from Monday next.

Deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong on Saturday informed that the government is waiting for result of the final test conducted on the last COVID-19 patient before declaring the state to be coronavirus free.

“The 10 patients are now fully cured after they were retested negative twice. The last patient was tested negative during the first retest. However, we are yet to receive the result of the second retest from the authority concerned,” Tynsong said.

“Very soon, we will be able to declare that Meghalaya is COVID-19 free,” he added.

The Deputy CM also informed that a total of 1707 samples have been sent for testing out till today of which 1655 were negative while results of 40 tests are pending.