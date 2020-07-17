Meghalaya’s COVID-19 tally crosses 300

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, July 16: The number of people infected by COVID-19 in Meghalaya has crossed 300 on Thursday.

Meghalaya Health Minister AL Hek told reporters that 31 more persons have been tested positive for coronavirus taking the total number of active cases in the state to 326.

The new cases include 26 from the BSF, 1 from the armed forces and four civilians, which include two returnees from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, one is high risk contact and the other a staff of the health department who is having duty at the Byrnihat check gate in Ri Bhoi.

He said 288 cases include that of 222 BSF troopers, 14 from armed forces and 52 others are in East Khasi Hills district, 24 in Ri Bhoi, 8 in West Garo Hills, 2 in East Jaintia Hills, 2 in South Garo Hills, 1 in East Garo Hills and 1 in North Garo Hills.

Hek also informed that two more patients from BSF have recovered on Thursday taking the recovery tally to 49 in the state.

A total of 25,744 samples were sent for testing as on Thursday of which 24,987 were found to be negative while test results of 380 are awaited. So far, a total of 22,105 people have returned to the state.

On the other hand, Director of Health Services (MI) Dr Aman War said one person was also tested positive during the random testing conducted at Umpling. He said the case is yet to be included in the state’s tally as the report is still being awaited.

Dr War said 50 people from each cluster will be tested in areas surrounding the BSF camp, which has been declared as a containment area adding the exercise is going on in full swing.

With regards to the random testing in areas in Ri Bhoi district bordering Assam, the DHS said, “We have covered almost everywhere and 18 people, who are contacts of the index case, have been tested positive for the virus and we still have to continue with the contact tracing.”