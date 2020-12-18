Meghalaya’s Lakadong turmeric reaches America

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Dec 18: Meghalaya’s golden spice, Lakadong turmeric, has now gone international. The Lakadong turmeric was launched in the United States of America (USA) through Nutraceutical company, Mt. Meru Medicines.

The product was launched via Video Conference (VC) by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma with Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and representatives of the Nutraceutical company. The Meghalaya chief minister, who tested positive for Covid-19 on December 11, is still under home quarantine.

“Happy to launch Lakadong Turmeric through Nutraceutical company Mt. Meru Medicines in the USA via VC with Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar Ji,” Sangma said. Sangma said Mt. Meru Medicines is collaborating with Lakadong farmers for using Lakadong Turmeric in its formulation.

On this occasion, Tomar praised the peasants of Meghalaya and said that the Centre stands with them shoulder to shoulder for the progress of the annadata (food provider) of the country. The Union minister also assured all possible aid from the central government for the development of the agricultural sector in the northeastern states including Meghalaya.

“Mt. Meru Medicines is the Nutraceutical company in the world to use #Lakadong turmeric in its formulation. This is the culmination of the partnerships built through North East Food Show and #SIAL that gave the opportunity for our farmers, entrepreneurs and investors to connect,” Sangma added.

The famous turmeric earned the name, Lakadong from Lakadong village in Jaiñtia Hills of Meghalaya. The farmers of Lakadong village and nearby villages have been cultivating and producing this well-known spice extensively.