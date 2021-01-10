Mein calls for inviting private players to harness hydropower potential

ITANAGAR, Jan 9 (PTI): Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein on Friday called for inviting private players to harness the state’s hydropower potential to boost economic growth.

Mein, while chairing meetings on the construction of two hydropower projects, said that inviting potential private power developers to the state will open up employment opportunities.

“The hydropower projects once developed will make our state self-sufficient in power as the developers will share free power of 5-10 per cent with the state government besides one per cent for local area development.

“It will also create avenues for the establishment of industry and food processing units by local entrepreneurs,” Mein, who also holds the power portfolio, said.

The meetings were convened with all the stakeholders to discuss the construction of 23 MW Keyi hydroelectric project in Lower Subansiri district and 14.5 MW Pareng project in Papumpare district, a statement said.

Mein said that there is a shortage of power in the state despite having so much potential.

He asked private power developers to maintain transparency while implementing the projects and win the confidence of locals for the smooth implementation of the projects.

Two committees were constituted to look into the grievances of the project-affected people – one under the chairmanship of education minister Taba Tedir for the Keyi project and the other under the chairmanship of former chief minister Nabam Tuki for the Pareng project.