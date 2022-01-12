Memorandum Submitted to CEM

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 11: Babusing Ronghang, member, Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), Central Committee along with five others submitted a memorandum to chief executive member (CEM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), here on Tuesday for compensation of land to the villagers of Jeng Ronghang, Hori Taro, Sarthe Terang and Longki Terang villages under Phuloni Revenue circle.

On behalf of chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, the memorandum was received by executive member (EM), KAAC, Amarsing Tisso.

The memorandum submitted by Ronghang and his team said that the land belonging to the villagers of Jeng Ronghang, Hori Taro, Sarthe Terang and Longki Terang have been taken by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) for the construction of four lane road on NH-36 from Doboka to Dimapur.

These villages were established in the 1970s and later in 1981 the Land and Revenue Department, KAAC, has given periodical land pattas (miadi pattas) to the villagers. The villagers of these villages have been living permanently for the last 20 to 30 years.

The villagers urged upon the KAAC authority to intervene in the matter for compensation to the landowners.