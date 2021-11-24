Memorandum submitted to Sivasagar DC

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Nov 23: Under the leadership of Bhadraj Buragohain, working president and Jaan Barua, chief secretary of Brihattar Asomiya Yuva Mancha (BAYM), Demow Town Committee had submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner of Sivasagar district through Demow circle officer on Monday. In the memorandum, they stated that the Bharat Government (Sarkar) has formatted the slogan Pradhan Mantri ‘Har Khet Ko Pani’ and for the benefit of farmers through Prime Minister Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, a scheme a heavy amount of money was released in Assam in 2020. They also stated that in Sivasagar district, under the supervision of Irrigation department in Thowra constituency and in 20 Gaon Panchayats of Demow Development Block, an approval of around Rs 30 crore have been misused. The Brihattar Asomiya Yuva Mancha has demanded a high level enquiry on it and they also demanded that culprits should get proper punishment for it.