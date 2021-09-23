Merger of schools in state on the anvil: Pegu 

National, state awardee teachers felicitated

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 22: “The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims at producing students who have skills of problem solving and who are employable individuals,” said Union minister of Education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

Speaking as the chief guest at a state-level function organised in honour of the National and State Awardee Teachers in Guwahati on Wednesday, Dr Singh hoped that Assam would continue its exemplary performance in regard to implementation of the NEP 2020.

The minister also reiterated the importance of mother tongue in early childhood education to inculcate the process of critical thinking.

Attending the function as the guest of honour, State Education minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu said that Assam Government is going to immediately implement steps like merger of schools, up gradation of high schools to higher secondary schools and training of Mathematics and Science teachers.

Two National awardees Kangkan Kishor Dutta from Jorhat and Binanda Swargiary from Baksa were felicitated in the function along with 35 state awardees from Secondary, Elementary and Pre-primary levels.

The function was also attended by Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, advisor, Education Department, Government of Assam. Principal secretary of Education Department B. Kalyan Chakravarthy and special commissioner of Education Department Preetom Saikia were also present at the function among other dignitaries.