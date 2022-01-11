‘Meri Saheli’ Team of NFR Becomes Infallible Shield for Lady Passengers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 10: With the objective to provide enhanced safety and security to lady passengers travelling by trains, ‘Meri Saheli’ team of Northeast Frontier Railway is now being provided with high technological equipment. Anshul Gupta, general manager of NF Railway has accorded sanction for 75 Body Worn Cameras and 18 Tablet Computers for effective implementation of ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative over the zone.

In addition to provision of Tabs and Body Worn Cameras, the NF Railway is the only zone in Indian Railway that has provided facilities of networking through 24 Wireless Access Points located at 24 stations. With these enhanced facilities, the concerned security control of Railway Protection Force can remain in regular touch with the mobile RPF teams to be able to seamlessly intimate/update the latter as well as the ground RPF and GRP units on real time basis for taking requisite action.

As per Railway Board’s directive, ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative has been implemented over Northeast Frontier Railway. Objective of this initiative is to provide safety and security to lady passengers for their entire train journey from starting to destination stations. ‘Meri Saheli’ teams interact with lady passengers and collect their berth/seat numbers, etc., at their boarding stations and relay the same through spreadsheets to the enroute RPF units.

With the provision of Tabs and Body Worn Cameras over a networked system, RPF teams will be able to transmit/exchange the information/data relating to lady passengers seamlessly on a real-time basis.