Meritorious were deprived of jobs during Congress regime: Sonowal

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 23: The meritorious students were deprived of government jobs by ‘cash for jobs’ gang in the APSC while the Congress were in power in Assam, chief minister Sarbanada Sonowal said while addressing a well-attended election rally for BJP candidate from Sivasagar, Surobhi Rajkumari at Palasani in Sivasagar on Monday.

But today the scene has changed dramatically during BJP tenure and the present government has dismissed over 60 government officers and 245 were arrested in Assam in the course of the cleansing operation done by the government, Sonowal said.

Sonowal also said that the BJP government has in five years planted 10 crore tree saplings which have added to 222 sq km additional forest coverage.

The chief minister said that there is no place for dalals (middle men) in the present government set up. He called upon the voters of the prestigious Sivasagar LAC to vote for Surobhi for speedy development of the constituency.

Subhramitra Gogoi, the congress candidate from the constituency however appears not at all deterred by the star campaigners of the BJP and in a meeting in Jayrapara the same day he said that the BJP was a government of false promises. He asked the voters where was Anand(happiness) as promised by the PM Narendra Modi during Sarbanada’s rule and said the BJP with its agenda of communal politics has divided the people along religious lines.