Merry making, feasting mark Ngada festival 

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 28: Ngada – the post harvesting festival of Rengma Naga tribe was celebrated with a daylong programme at Phentecho, Diphu-Lumding Road, here on Saturday. The Rengma Naga Cultural Society of Diphu Zone (RNCS-DZ) organised the festival for Diphu Zone.

According to the Rengma Naga tribe, Ngada is the biggest festival celebrated when all agricultural produce are brought home. It is accompanied with merry making and feasting.

The festival started with invocation for Ngada festival 2020 by chairman, United Christain Forum, Rev. Athang Sebu.

President, RNCS-DZ, Rega S. Rengma in his welcome address said ‘Nga’ means festival and ‘da’ means big. Which means Ngada is the biggest of all festivals of the Rengma Naga. Traditionally the festival is of 8 days.

The first two to three days is the preparation, where women folks prepare rice brew and male persons in search for meat. The fourth day is the ritual performed invoking the spirits of the dead ones of their own relatives. While the fifth and six day is involved in conducting traditional games and sports. On the seventh day is the feasting day. The whole community comes together for merry making and feasting.

The festival also marks reconciliation, where all disputes among neighbours are resolved to start afresh a new beginning from the festival, Rengma said.

The festival ended on the eight day with the ritual performed of sending back the spirits deaths from the village, he said.

Speaking on the topic ‘Cultural empowerment’ president, Karbi Anglong Baptist Convention, Nshengthang Jishing said the Rengma Naga tribe has a rich culture, language and customs, but with the passing of time most of it is lost. Now the age-old traditions have to be promoted through own initiative and support from the government, he said.

Speaking on the significance of Ngada, Ngale Nyenthang of Rengma Naga Baptist Church said that there is ‘rengshe’- male dormitory. Girls and women are restricted to enter rengshe. In rengshe the male persons learn about making bamboo crafts and development of skills that are needed for home.

Chairman, Sports & Youth Welfare Development Board, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Phenpiga H. Rengma wished the Rengma Naga community in particular and people of Karbi Anglong a happy Ngada festival and said, “It is through the Ngada festival that Rengma Naga tribe could develop peace and brotherhood with other communities. He announced the next Ngada festival in 2021 will be organised in a bigger way.

During the cultural display Rengma Naga traditional dance like bamboo dance, war dance and paddy husking were performed. Folk song ‘Nzang chali le’ was also performed.

Secretary, Naga Hoho, David Rengma; president, Rengma Naga Mothers Association, Teyen Jishing; president, Rengma Naga Employees Association, Karbi Anglong, Kegwahi Jishing and village headman, Phentecho village, Riga Hingbu also participated in the festival.

Earlier on Saturday morning cultural procession was taken out from the festival venue to main road. The RNCS festival flag was hoisted by president Rengma.

The festival concluded with vote of thanks by secretary, RNCS-DZ, Daniel Jishing and benediction by Pastor, RBCD, Jonathon Nyenthang.