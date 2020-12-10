Middle-aged man held on rape charge

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 9: One Kanak Momin (48) was arrested by Baithalangso police for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in West Karbi Anglong on December 8.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Momin has been sexually assaulting the minor for the last two months. He used to rape the minor in his pharmacy located at the ground floor of his building. The victim was warned by Momin to keep mum.

Momin is a resident of Tengkeralangso under Baithalangso police station in West Karbi Anglong district.

The complaint was filed by Bura Teron at Baithalangso police station and a case No. 78/2929 has been registered under sections 376(2)(F) of IPC read with section 6 of POCSO Act 2012.

The victim has been taken to Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) for check-up.