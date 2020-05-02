Migrant labourers’ effort to reach destination on foot foiled in Gossaigaon

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, May 2: At least 18 migrant labourers hailing from Bihar who set for home on foot were stopped at the inter-state border on Saturday.

Facing scarcity of food and money, the labourers started their journey on foot to reach their destination and after traveling 250 kilometers for four days reached inter-state border Srirampur.

It is to be noted that the Srirampur police personnel led by CI instead of helping the migrant labourers forced them to return from where they started their journey.

Meanwhile, on knowing about the matter, some media persons near Telipara under Gossaigaon sub-division called on Monturam Bora, O/C Gossaigaon police station along with the IC Simultapu Police station on the spot.

Later, Monturam Bora, O/C Gossaigaon police station having found no alternative quarantined the migrant workers in one of the camps in Gossaigaon.