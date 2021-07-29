Min Singhal hands over cheques to injured police personnel at SMCH 

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, July 28: State urban development minister Ashok Singhal along with state forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Member of Parliament, Silchar, Rajdeep Roy, Lakhipur MLA, Koushik Rai and Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli paid their visits to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday and met the injured police personnel and inquired about their health. Guardian minister Singhal; minister Suklabaidya; MP Roy; MLA Rai and chairman of Cachar Zilla Parishad, Amitabh Rai also handed over the cheques for Rs 1 lakh each and fruit boxes to the 33 injured police personnel and 9 civilians.

Later, speaking to the media at SMCH, guardian minister Singhal said, “The government is having a sense of responsibility towards the men in uniform who guard our people. They got injured at the line of duty in Assam-Mizoram border. The chief minister upon his visit to Silchar on Tuesday announced that as a token of responsibility and appreciation towards the dedication of the injured policemen, an amount of Rs 1 lakh each will be given within 24 hours. I am satisfied that as a guardian minister, I am handing over the cheques to the injured police personnel.”

“As per the assurance of the chief minister, we have handed over the cheques to the injured policemen and civilians within the fastest possible time. Those critical were already sent by air ambulance to Guwahati for better treatment and if required, we may even send them to other parts of the country. We will do our level best for the injured police personnel who have faced the bullets protecting the constitutional territory of Assam,” he quipped.

Additional deputy commissioner, Cachar, Health, Eldrad Faheirm; assistant commissioner, Eva Das and assistant engineer, Sailesh Singh, Cachar Zilla Parishad was also present during the occasion. Earlier, minister Singhal; MP Roy; MLA Rai and deputy commissioner Jalli also paid floral tribute to the deceased constable Shyamaprashad Dusat of 6th AP Bn who succumbed to his injury at SMCH on Tuesday.