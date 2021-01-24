Min Suklabaidya launches RE-SVAYEM Scheme in Cachar

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Jan 24: In a bid to promote entrepreneurship among youths in Cachar district, Assam’s Fisheries, Excise, Forest and Environment Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Thursday, ceremonially launched the Redesigned Swami Vivekananda Assam Youth Empowerment (RE-SVAYEM) Scheme by distributing cheques to selected beneficiaries at a function held at Cachar Zila Parishad conference hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Suklabaidya said that RE-SVAYEM is the biggest self employment programme launched by any government in Assam since independence. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s self-reliant India must be built through the self-reliance of young men and women. For this to happen, young men and women have to go ahead with specific goals,” he quipped.

Notably, 5525 youths of Cachar district will receive financial assistance under the scheme. “Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have launched the scheme to make the youths of the state self-reliant and self employed,” Suklabaidya said adding that under the first phase of the scheme, 1.95 lakh youths have been selected.

On the other hand, the Minister said fish used to be imported from Andhra Pradesh earlier but this time locally produced fish flooded the markets during Makar Sankranti.

“During the tenure of the present government, fish farmers have earned a lot of money by producing fish with the help of the Fisheries department. After 70 years of independence, the State has forged ahead in fish production and has even bagged four national awards.”

Suklabaidya also called upon the youth to come forward to set up poultry, cow rearing and fish farming initiatives locally.

Silchar MLA Dilip Kumar Paul, Borkhola MLA Kishor Nath, Katigorah MLA Amarchand Jain, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, Udharbond MLA Mihir Kanti Shome, Cachar Zilla Parishad Chairman Amitabh Rai, District Development Commissioner JR Lalsim and District Planning Officer Ruli Daolagaphu were also present at the programme among others.