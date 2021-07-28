Min Suklabaidya visits Lailapur; takes stock of situation along Assam-Mizoram border 

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, July 27: State environment and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya visited Lailapur Police Outpost in Southern Assam’s Cachar district along the Assam-Mizoram inter-state border to take stock of the border situation on Tuesday. Suklabaidya arrived at the border outpost from Guwahati on Tuesday afternoon to take stock of the situation arising out of the border row in which six Assam police jawans and one civilian died while scores sustained injuries due to indiscriminate firing from the Mizoram side on Monday.

The minister discussed the prevailing law and order situation with the law enforcement agencies at the Lailapur Police Outpost. Suklabaidya urged the police officials to take all possible measures to bring the volatile situation under control and to restore peace and normalcy in the trouble-torn area. Hailing the Assam police personnel for exercising utmost restraint despite indiscriminate and unprovoked firing from Mizoram side, Suklabaidya said the need of the hour is to keep constant vigil and to thwart the sinister designs of forces out to disturb peace and tranquillity along the inter-state border.

Suklabaidya said Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken up the matter at the highest level and is trying his utmost to resolve the boundary dispute amicably not only with Mizoram but also with other neighbouring states. The minister, who attended the law and order review meeting chaired by the chief minister at the Silchar Circuit House said a slew of measures taken by Sarma will help to defuse the volatile situation and to instil confidence among the people.

He also appealed to the people of Dholai and Kabuganj resorting to road blockade to lift the blockade and to cooperate with the administration to restore peace and tranquillity in the area. Suklabaidya assured that the state government would not budge an inch of its territory to Mizoram but would stoutly defend the state’s constitutional boundary and not be provoked in any manner as “ours is a peace-loving state”.