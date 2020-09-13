Minister Brahma initiates ‘Gaon Loi Bolok’ mission

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 12: “Gaon loi bolok” (let’s go to the village) mission was officially initiated by Assam Social welfare and Soil conservation minister Pramila Rani Brahma in Kokrajhar on Saturday. A review meeting of the Soil conservation department was also held at Ultapani remote area along the Indo-Bhutan border in Kokrajhar district during the occasion.

Minister Brahma chaired the meeting where senior officials and district officers from different districts of the state soil conservation department participated.

During the meeting, Brahma took stock of the implementation of schemes and projects initiated by the department across the state. She said that she has always emphasized bringing development to rural citizens and accordingly the soil conservation development carried out the officer’s review meeting at the Ultapani village. She urged government officers to go to the rural areas and take care of the citizen’s development and welfare.