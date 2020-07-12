Minister Chandan Brahma visits flood affected areas in Chirang

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 12: Two revenue circles under Chirang district have been reeling under floods following the incessant showers over the past few days. Minister for Welfare of Plains Tribe and Backward Classes and Tourism Chandan Brahma on Saturday visited the flood affected villages including Odalguri, Choto Amguri, Santashibari, Daokanagar, Chourabari, Charapeta and Kashdoha to take stock of the flood situation. He was accompanied by Bijni MLA Kamalsing Narzary, additional deputy commissioner and officials concerned of various departments.

Assessing the damages, the minister ordered the district administration to initiate immediate steps for extending all possible assistance to the affected people. He also lauded the role played by the SDRF personnel for timely evacuation of the people from the marooned areas. Later, under his direction, medical teams led by Joint Director, Health Services rushed to the relief camps and provided medical facilities to the inmates.

As reported by the Chirang District Disaster Management Authority, till Saturday evening, flood waters have affected 13584 people, 22 villages and 5320 animals in Sidli and Bijni revenue circles. The district administration has opened 9 relief camps, wherein 1152 people are presently taking shelter.

Meanwhile, UPPL president and former ABSU president Pramod Boro visited the flood affected areas at Goreswar Bagariguri in Baksa district on Saturday. He interacted with flood affected villagers and urged the district administration to take preventive steps to check the flood situation in the district.