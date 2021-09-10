Minister faces Majuli ire; forced to sit on road

AICC chief castigates Govt, demands river police station

Majuli, Sept 9 (PTI): Protests broke out in Majuli on Thursday over the boat capsize in Brahmaputra, prompting the police to baton-charge the people, including students.

Power minister Bimal Borah, who reached Majuli ahead of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visit, was gheraoed by the agitating students, forcing him to sit on the road at Garmur Chariali for almost half-an-hour as he tried to talk to the protesters.

Trying to pacify the agitators, Borah said, “I have come here to listen to your grievances. You please talk among yourselves and then let a delegation meet us with your demands.”

Though he tried to end the protests, he left when agitators did not relent and demanded the chief minister to come and talk to them.

Borah silently walked away as the police escorted him out of the crowd.

“No tickets are given on the boats and no life jackets are there. We have been hearing about a bridge since our birth, but not a single pillar is seen so far,” a protesting student said.

Another student said that they asked several questions to Borah, but “he could not answer anything”.

When the situation got tense with protesters trying to break a barricade, police and paramilitary personnel used force to disperse the crowd.

Representatives of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) met the chief minister as he visited Majuli following the protests. They demanded punishment for those responsible for the boat capsize.

APCC charge: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Thursday alleged that there were no provisions for safety kits, such as life jackets, swimming tubes etc., in both the boat that collided and capsized and the ferry which hit it in the flooded Brahmaputra river near Nimatighat on Wednesday.

Borah also pointed out at a press conference here that according to media reports help from both the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) took one hour to reach the site of the disaster.

The Congress demanded that the state government should immediately give an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to families of those deceased.

River police team along with SDRF and NDRF personnel should be strategically stationed in river routes for prevention of mishaps, Borah added.

“During flood season, is it not mandatory for river transport authorities to monitor water transport activities in order to prevent any such mishap and does Nimatighat and Majuli even have a functioning river police station”, he asked.

The state Congress president said his party would not like to politicise the unfortunate incident but at the same time “it is our moral duty as an Opposition party to remind the government of its negligence and carelessness towards the lives of people.”

“How can two vessels collide in broad daylight, in good weather conditions….does the Inland Water Transport Department have properly marked navigation routes or not….do they have licensed boat or ferry drivers?,” Borah asked.

He also sought to know whether the load on the ferries were being monitored as allegations are also rife that ferries and boats are always overloaded as also whether the condition of the vessels were being monitored.

Borah also alleged that the BJP government has made numerous electoral promises to the people of Majuli and Jorhat time and again but these remain just promises and are not fulfilled.

In 2016, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had laid the foundation of a bridge from Majuli to Jorhat but it did not get any further from that for five long years, he pointed out.

Gadkari again did ‘Bhumi Pujan’ and laid the foundation stone of the same bridge between Majuli and Nimatighat before the last assembly polls.

“It is extremely tragic that the BJP government remembers about the long standing demand for a bridge only during elections and conveniently forgets about it after the polls are over,” Borah added.

The Roll on Roll off (Ro-Ro) service was inaugurated by the then chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Kamalabari Ghat in 2018 and a Ro-Ro vessel, named MB Bhupen Hazarika, was built at a cost of Rs 9.46 crore by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

It had a capacity to carry over 100 passengers along with 8 trucks but “it is unfortunate that till date the Ro-Ro service is not operational for reasons best known to the state government,” Borah said.

He also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had flagged off the Ro-Ro Ferry Service with much fanfare once again just before 2021 assembly elections but “nobody knows what happened after that”.

