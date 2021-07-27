Minister Neog distributes Rs 2.5 lakh each to 24 Covid widows in Goalpara  

HT Correspondent

GOALPARA, July 26: State finance and social welfare minister Ajanta Neog on Monday distributed Rs 2.5 lakh each to 24 Covid widows under Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Widows Support Scheme to provide one-time financial assistance each to all widows, whose husbands died due to Covid-19. Speaking on the occasion, Neog said that the scheme has been launched by the state government to help the beneficiaries to lead a life of dignity despite pecuniary hardship that fate might lead them to because of the death of the family’s head.

“The government is equally sad as the widows who have lost their husbands. Losing a husband is always painful. Once I had to bear the brunt of the situation. However, our government, in its bid to provide a little support at this testing time, has decided to assuage the sufferings of the family members of the deceased with financial support. We are giving top priority to vaccination to prevent the spread of covid-19 in the state. We seek cooperation from all sections of people in this regard,” Neog added.

The minister further informed that the state government has launched a new scheme Prarthana to provide Rs 1 lakh to the next of kin of deceased Covid-19 patients in the state. Notably, the scheme was launched by Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tankeswar Rabha; Goalpara (East) MLA AK Rashid Alam; Dudhnoi MLA Jadav Swargiary, Goalpara deputy commissioner Minaxi Das Nath, district development commissioner, additional deputy commissioners and other senior officials were present in the meeting. Later, she also opened an office room of the guardian minister at the Old Circuit House during her visit.