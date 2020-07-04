Minister plants paddy sapling in crop field

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 4: Assam Social welfare minister and senior BPF leader Pramila Rani Brahma participated at a paddy planting programme at Haltugaon Mwnswargaon on Saturday in Kokrajhar.

She was also seen fishing with Jakai during the occasion. Brahma said that people of the state must participate in the cultivation to boost the state’s economy and also meet its agricultural requirements.