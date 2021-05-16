Minister Suklabaidya exudes confidence on vaccination drive, awareness to contain pandemic 

HT Correspondent

Karimganj, May 15: Minister for environment and forest, fisheries and excise, Parimal Suklabaidya took stock of the Covid-19 scenario in the three Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi on Saturday.

Minister Suklabaidya, who is minister in-charge of Covid, of all the three districts of the valley, assessed the overall situation in Cachar district at a meeting with deputy commissioner, Keerthi Jalli, MLAs, health functionaries, DDMA, police and other officials at DC’s conference hall in Silchar.

Suklabaidya monitored the various parameters of the Covid scenario in view of the rising number of positive cases and took stock of availability of beds in hospitals and Covid care centres, oxygen cylinders, vaccines, medicines and Covid-19 testing facilities.

The minister underscored the need for motivating more and more people to go for Covid test and to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols, including wearing of mask, social distancing and washing of hands with soap to keep the dreaded virus at bay.

Deputy commissioner, Jalli gave an overview of the Covid-19 situation in the district, including ramping up of the ICU facility at SMC&H and other slew of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

It may be mentioned here that under PM Care Fund, 80 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators have been installed in various hospitals in the district.

The meeting was attended, among others, by MLAs Dipayan Chakravorty, Mihir Kanti Shome, Misbahul Islam Laskar, Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, Khalil Uddin Mazumder, ADCs, joint director, health services and other officials.

Following the meeting, Suklabaidya visited Karimganj district where he reviewed the Covid situation and preparedness with deputy commissioner, Anbamuthan MP, Karimganj, Kripanath Mallah, MLAs, SP, senior officials of the administration, Health, DDMA and other departments at DC’s conference hall in the afternoon.

Deputy commissioner, Anbamuthan gave a presentation on the Covid scene in the district, the slew of measures initiated by the administration to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, ramping up of testing facilities, ongoing vaccination drive and strict enforcement of SoPs issued by the state and central governments.

The deputy commissioner apprised the minister that a Covid care centre comprising 20 railway coaches with a capacity of 320 beds and 40 oxygen support beds is being readied at Badarpur Railway Station. Suklabaidya appreciated the laudable initiative by the district administration and the railway authorities.

Anbamuthan apprised the minister about the shortage of doctors with only 67 doctors presently working in the district.