Ministers asked to monitor Covid situation dist-wise

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 12: With a view to curb the surging Covid-19 cases in the state through continuous monitoring of the situation and ensuring required guidance to district administrations, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday assigned specific districts to the ministers of his cabinet to monitor the Covid-19 situation. The decision in this regard was taken in the first cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister on Tuesday.

According to the official order which comes into force with immediate effect, the chief minister will monitor Covid situation in Majuli district. Panchayat minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass has been assigned Barpeta, Bajali and Bongaigaon, while Covid situation at Jorhat and Golaghat will be monitored by agriculture minister Atul Bora, Kokrajhar, Chirang and Baksa by handloom & textiles minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Nalbari, Kamrup and Udalguri by industries minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj by environment & forests minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Nagaon and Hojai by health & family welfare minister Keshab Mahanta, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur by education minister Ranuj Pegu, Sonitpur, Darrang and Biswanath by urban development minister Ashok Singhal, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao by revenue minister Jogen Mohan, Tinsukia and Dibrugarh by Tea tribes welfare minister Sanjay Kishan, Dhubri and Lakhimpur by finance minister Ajanta Neog, Morigaon and Goalpara by water resources minister Pijush Hazarika and Sivasagar and Charaideo by power minister Bimal Bora.

The ministers have been urged to monitor the trend in the number of Covid cases and the compliance of Covid related restrictions in the districts assigned to them. They will also assess the adequacy of health care facilities to meet the present and anticipated number of Covid cases besides guiding and supporting the district administration by coordinating with the health & family welfare and other departments. The ministers will keep the chief minister and health minister informed about the situation on a regular basis.