Minor Girl Molested in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 5: Kokrajhar police arrested one Rahim Ali (36) for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Kokrajhar.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at Chakrashila area under Kokrajhar police station.

According to local peoples, the accused molested an 8-year-old minor girl and tried to rape her. Local people caught the accused and later handed him over to the police.

The accused hails from Alurbhui Borkola village.

An FIR was lodged with Kokrajhar PS in this regard.

Local people have demanded a proper investigation into the incident and punishment for the accused.