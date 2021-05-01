Minor girl rescued in Arunachal Pradesh, sent to child care centre

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, April 30: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has shifted a 9-year-old girl, rescued from her employer to the Child Care Institute (CCI) of Oju welfare society.

On receiving information about the minor girl being tortured in Nirjuli by her employer, a team led by APSCPCR member NgurangAchung raided the flat of one Som Rai and rescued her.

Itanagar capital region’s Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member A.T. Tara had accompanied Achung along with the local police.

The employer has been directed to be present before the APSCPCR at 11 am on Friday.

APSCPCR chairperson GumriRingu has instructed the Papum Pare District Child Protection Unit to immediately depute a counsellor for the victim. She also instructed the CWC to visit the CCI for submitting a status report on the action taken.

Ringu has assured to look into the matter promptly and take necessary actions according to the provisions of laws governing child rights.

The APSCPCR lauded the prompt action taken by MenliGeyi, officer-in-charge of Nirjuli police station, Oju Welfare Society chairperson Ratan Anya and Tara.