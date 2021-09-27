Minor girls’ murder case: Culprit nabbed

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 26: A breakthrough has been made in the sensational and bone-chilling murder case of two minor girls of Lakhiram Rongphar village under Chokihola police station in Karbi Anglong on Sunday.

Members of Karbi Students Association (KSA), Dillai Head Branch and Bokajan Regional Committee caught the culprit, a minor boy, and handed him over to Chokihola police.

When asked about the circumstances as to how the culprit was apprehended a KSA official said, “The minor boy was earlier taken for interrogation along with four others. But he escaped from Chokihola police station as they were not kept under lock up. On Sunday someone informed the KSA, Bokajan Regional Committee and he was intercepted on the way back from Saphapani in Karbi Anglong. KSA activists pick him up in a car and handed him over to the police as they were also searching for him.”

It may be mentioned here that on August 28 the two minors, aged 11 and 9, went out fishing from their village to Deigrum River, Koilamati. When they failed to return home by the evening their parents and villagers started a search for them. One minor was found dead with head injuries the next day in the jungle with no clothes on. The other minor was also found dead six days later inside a hollow rotting log beside the riverbank, also with no clothes.

According to reports, the culprit is a 15 year old minor boy and in the preliminary interrogation, he has reportedly confessed to the murders. Interrogation is still on.

