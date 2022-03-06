Minor OT For Ayurvedic Treatment Inaugurated At TRBCH In Amingaon

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 5: A minor operation theater (OT) along with Out Patient Department (OPD) was inaugurated on Saturday for Ayurvedic treatment at the premier institute of treatment in Kamrup, Tolaram Bafna Civil Hospital (TRBCH) at Amingaon. Deputy commissioner (DC), Kamrup Kailash Karthik N formally inaugurated the centre. The centre will deal with piles, anal fistula and anal fissure.

Inaugurating the centre, DC Karthik appreciated the step taken up by the health authorities for establishing this centre. He also inspected the centre and took stock of the systems to be utilised for the treatment. DC Karthik also inspected the progress of construction of a new building in TRBCH complex.

Interacting with media persons after the inaugural programme, DC Karthik urged all the patients of the district who are suffering from the above mentioned diseases, to come forward to avail the facilities in the centre.

Joint director Health Dr Gunindra Dev Sharma, Dr. Arabinda Das, district nodal officer, AYUSH, Kamrup along with other officials of Health department and doctors were present in the programme.