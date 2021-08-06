Minor reshuffle in state police: 7 officials transferred

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 5: The Assam government on Thursday effected a minor reshuffle in the state police force transferring and promoting several officers of the state.

Senior IPS officer Pratap Sinha, commandant, 21st AP(IR) Bn, Katlichera, Hailankandi, has been transferred and posted as superintendent of police, FRRO, Jorhat/ Golaghat/ Karbi Anglong with his headquarters at Jorhat.

Senior APS officer Sanjib Sekhar Roy, commandant, 15th AP(IR)Bn, Eraligool, Karimganj, has been transferred and posted as superintendent of police, FRRO, Silchar/ Karimganj/ Hailakandi/ Dima Hasao with his headquarters at Silchar vice Bedanta Prakash Borkakati transferred.

Rup Kishore Handique, commandant, 25th AP(ONGC) Bn, Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar, has been transferred and posted as commandant, 15th AP(IR)Bn, Eraligool, Karimganj vice Sanjib Sekhar Roy transferred.

Bedanta Prakash Borkakati, superintendent of police, FRRO, Silchar/ Karimganj/ Hailakandi/ Dima Hasao, has been transferred and posted as superintendent of police, FRRO, Barpeta/ Nalbari with his headquarters at Barpeta against an existing vacancy.

Saurav Jyoti Saikia, additional superintendent of police (HQ), Biswanath, has been allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/ comdt/ DCP/ AIGP and has been transferred and posted as superintendent of police, SB(EZ), Assam, Guwahati, against an existing vacancy.

Jayanta Sarathi Borah, additional superintendent of police, Sivasagar, has been allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/ comdt./ DCP/ AIGP and has been transferred and posted as AIGP at Assam Police headquarters, Ulubari, against an existing vacancy.

Hiranya Kumar Barman, additional superintendent of police (S&I), Jorhat has been allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and has been transferred and posted as commandant, 21st AP(IR)Bn, Katlichera, Hailakandi, vice Pratap Sinha transferred.