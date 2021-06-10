Minority bodies condemn eviction drives 

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, June 9: Various organisations including AAMSU, Ittehad Front, ASSP, Jagaran Mancha among others condemned eviction drives carried out recently by the state government.

Nur Islam, president of Ittehad Front, Assam state committee said that, thousands of people have been living in various government lands for many years after losing their land and homes in flood, landslide, etc. “They have to reside helplessly in various places after facing eviction multiple times by the government. These unprivileged, humiliated, deprived and destitute people have to face harassments besides they have been branded as doubtful citizens,” Islam said.

Each and every citizen has a right to survive with dignity in a secular and democratic country. They must protect the rights of its citizens, Islam further said.

Notably, the Sonitpur district administration evicted some area of the district such as Digholi Chapori, Balicha Chapori, Balita Chapori and the Hojai district administration carried out eviction at Kakola Pathar and the Darrang District administration has evicted people from Dhalpur recently.