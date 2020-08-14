Miscreants attack Zubeen Garg during curfew hours

Police arrest brother of accused ** Miscreants still at large

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 13: A group of miscreants attacked singer Zubeen Garg while he was heading towards his residence in Synergy Apartments at Bhagadatpur, near Kahilipara in the city on Wednesday night.

According to the report, miscreants numbering five to six coming in a while Maruti Ciaz car bearing registration No AS01BY0675 intercepted Zubeen’s car at Ganesh Mandir.

The miscreants then hurled derogatory remarks on the singer and even took out beer bottles to attack him, who was returning from Red AV Studio at Zoo Road Tiniali at around 12.40 am.

A case has been filed in connection with the incident that happened near the Ganesh Mandir area, just 50 metres away from the assembly building, around 12.40 am, police said, adding that officials will also look into whether the artiste was violating the night curfew by travelling at that time.

The group of miscreants then left the scene not before giving death threats to Zubeen.

Zubeen then along with his security provided by the state government reached Dispur Police Station to lodge an FIR.

Meanwhile, the city police has launched a massive search operation to nab the culprits in the attack. The car is registered in the name of a man named Hirak Rajbangshi. The police conducted a raid at Hirak’s East Sharaniya’s house and detained his brother for further questioning.

Currently Hirak is on run and the police are continuing their search for the accused. The Commissioner of Police Munna Prasad Gupta said that the accused would be traced soon.

Zubeen Garg who was one of the prime faces of the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been facing the heat from many as he was recently been made the brand ambassador of state’s farming sector.

The singer has been criticized by many in the state for allegedly shifting his sides and taking favour from the same government which has been pressing for implementation of CAA.

Condemning the attack on Zubeen Garg, stated health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that police would arrest the culprits soon.

“We condemn the incident. Commissioner of police has been given the responsibility in the case. The culprits will be arrested soon as the car number has been mentioned in the FIR,” Sarma said.

Sarma also requested the people of Assam not to drag Zubeen Garg to any sort of political or other controversies. He opined that the cultural icon of the state should be given freedom to work for the art and culture of Assam.

“There are many people to do politics and agitation. I want Zubeen Garg to preserve the art and culture of Assam. I neither want him for Congress nor BJP,” Sarma said.

The minister said that no one should use the simplicity of Zubeen Garg for the sake of politics. Sarma also compared the lifetime of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika when he was fiercely criticised by a section of people despite his immense contribution to the cultural arena of the state. Meanwhile, Pradesh BJP has demanded strict action against the attackers of popular singer Zubeen Garg.