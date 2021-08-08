Miscreants bombard AGP leader’s house in Pathsala  

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, Aug 7: In a shocking attack, unidentified miscreants on Friday hurled petrol bombs at the house of Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) leader and educationist Ranjit Deka in Pathsala.

The miscreants threw petrol bombs into the house of the AGP leader around 9 pm on Friday.

Deka, who unsuccessfully contested the last Assam Assembly elections on AGP ticket from Bhabanipur constituency, runs Anandaram Baruah Academy, a reputed private educational institute based in Pathsala.

While Deka was away, his family members were present when the incident took place.

Top police officials including superintendent of police (SP) Dharmendra Das visited the place and conducted preliminary investigations.

As per reports, some unknown person made a phone call to Deka’s wife and asked to fulfil their demands.

It is still under wraps as to what demands the persons had made to Deka’s family.

Speaking to this correspondent, Nandita Barman, wife of Ranjit Deka said, “Around half an hour after the incident, a Hindi-speaking person had called me from an unknown number and asked me to fulfil their demands. When I asked him what their demands were, the caller replied that he would call me back and ended the call.”