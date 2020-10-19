Miscreants pelt stones at BPF leader’s house, FIR lodged

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 18: Unknown miscreants pelted stones at the residence of senior Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Bharat Sharma alias Bablu Sharma at Ward No.3 in Kokrajhar town on Saturday night in the poll-bound BTR.

Bharat Sharma is the CWC member of BPF and chief patron of Akhil Hindivashi Vikash Parishad, BTR.

The incident took place at around 11.45 pm on Saturday. Several windows of the building were broken in the incident. An FIR has been lodged with Kokrajhar police station in this connection. Sharma expressed his doubt that the rival faction of Akhil Hindivashi Vikash Parishad led by Sanjay Tiwari was behind the attack. Sharma urged the administration to ensure security to his life and property.