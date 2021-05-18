Miscreants vandalise foundation stone at Jamugurihat 

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 17: The plate of the foundation stone of the Government Law College to be set up at Chowkighat here was in a broken state on Sunday.

According to the information, the in-scripted plate was broken by some unidentified miscreants. It is to be mentioned here that the foundation stone of Tezpur Government Law College was laid by Himanta Biswa Sarma, the then education minister in presence of Tezpur HPC MP Pallab Lochan Das and Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika on October 1 last year.

Notably, the site where the Tezpur Government law College has been chosen for construction was once illegally encroached by some doubtful voters.

Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika had taken immediate action to free the government land from the clutches of the suspected settlers. Later on, some parts of the rescued land were distributed to some self-help groups for agri-works as per the government norms.

Some of the workers engaged in the agri-farm witnessed the plate of the foundation stone broken on Sunday. When informed of the matter to the local MLA Padma Hazarika, he said, “I will never tolerate any illegal encroachment by the doubtful voters in my constituency. Any anti-social activities will never be encouraged.” He further added that he had already informed the matter to the CM and strict legal action will be taken against those who were involved in the incident.