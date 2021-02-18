‘Misings have contributed immensely to Assamese society’

Sonowal attends Ali-Aye-Ligang festival at Dhakuakhana

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 17: “Mising tribe is one of the most colourful and culturally rich tribes of the state and they have enhanced the Assamese society with their unique dance forms, songs, handicrafts etc,” said chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

“Misings have contributed immensely to the greater Assamese society,” Sonowal said while taking part as the chief guest in the Ali-Aye-Ligang festival organised by Cultural Directorate in association with Lakhimpur district administration at Dhakuakhana on Wednesday.

Stating that culture, literature of the state must be taken forward by the young generation through values based traditions, Sonowal stressed on the importance of preservation of one’s own culture and identity while strengthening the foundation of cultural heritage.

“Many members of the Mising community have achieved success in different fields all across the world and persons like Mrinal Miri showed the example of dedicated service to the nation,” he added.

The chief minister also said that Misings have always lived by the rivers and riverine areas and they have played a vital role in preservation of nature and environment. He also called on the Mising youths to strive for becoming self-reliant through agriculture and allied sectors and contributes to the fulfilment of the vision of AtmaNirbhar Assam in the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s AtmaNirbhar India.

He also remarked that earlier state governments embezzled public money and indulged in favouritism and corruption in government recruitment. The present state government has removed such ills from the administration and brought reforms following the motto of sabkasath, sabkavikash, sabkaviswas.

“Now the unity and harmony among all sections of the society have increased and a conducive environment for progress and development has been brought in the state,” he said.

Sonowal also announced that he will take up with Union HRD minister the matter of building a campus of Tezpur University at Jonai while assuring to positively consider the issue of land and fund allotment towards construction of Bimala Kanta Doley Kshetra.

Cultural affairs minister Naba Kumar Doley, in his speech, said that Ali-Aye-Ligang is not only a festival of the Mising community but of entire Assamese society and the state government has been making concerted efforts to preserve the culture, rituals and heritage of all small and big communities.

MP Pradan Barua, MLA Dr. Ranuj Pegu, noted educationist Dr Rajiv Doley also spoke at the programme which was attended by many other dignitaries. Later Sonowal also attended Ali-Aye-Ligang festival organised at Jokaibowa at Majuli.