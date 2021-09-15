Missing medic’s body found, toll now 3

Ferry disaster update: ‘Ma Kamala’ owner admitted to JMCH ** Bus service to Majuli begins

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 14: The body of Dr. Vikramjeet Baruah, one of the two persons who were missing in the ferry disaster which occurred off Nimatighat here on September 8 was found on Tuesday at Kumolia, Bhekeli Sapori off Dakhin Ahotguri area of Majuli island.

On the otherhand, Paniram Kalita, owner of the smaller ferry ‘Ma Kamala’ involved in the accident, who was arrested from Dibrugarh on Monday was admitted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital due to ill health.

Another IWT official Ashim Baruah was picked up.

Earlier, 7 IWT officials were arrested and sent to jail.

Meanwhile, a bus service has been started from Jorhat to Majuli via Bogibeel from Tuesday.

Dr. Baruah, an ENT surgeon, was a resident of Jorhat and was posted at Majuli.

According to Majuli administration sources, local people spotted a body floating on Tuesday morning and informed the police.

Thereafter a team of SDRF and local police went to the spot and retrieved the body from the river.

The spot from where the decomposed body was found was around 15 kms away from the ferry collision spot.

The body was brought to Nimatighat and his body was identified by his brother-in-law from his tattoo on the left hand and clothes.

Incidentally Dr. Baruah’s bag was found at Bhasa Tapu area near Biswanath Ghat of Biswanath district. The bag contained ATM cards, Registration Card of his vehicle, Driving License and other belongings.

His body was brought to his residence at Baruah Chariali, where friends, district administration officials, relatives, well wishers along with his wife Dr. Arunima Bora and two sons paid their last respects.

Thereafter his body was taken to his Borigaon residence to be seen by his parents and other family members. The body was later cremated at Tarajan crematorium.

With the recovery of Dr. Baruah’s body the death toll increased to three.

The body of the other missing person Indreswar Borah of Madhabpur Naoboicha of North Lakhimpur district was found on Saturday (September 11) at Bhasa Tapu at Biswanath Ghat. His wife Rup Rekha identified the body.

The first passenger to have died was Parimita Das, lecturer of Rangasahi College, Majuli, who succumbed to her injuries after being admitted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, on September 8.

Chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma who came to Jorhat on September 9, the day after the boat tragedy to take stock of the situation is scheduled to arrive here and visit Nimatighat on Wednesday.

The CM is scheduled to chair a meeting with police, district administration, IWT officials and SDRF, NDRF. He will then visit the Dhekiakhowa Namghar near Kakojan and also a branch of Auniati Satra (Majuli) at Teok, Kaliapani in the district and will also participate in two other official programmes.