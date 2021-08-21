Mission 1 lakh: Appointment letters distributed to 767

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 20: Kick starting the process for giving employment to 1 lakh unemployed youth of the state as promised by the Assam government, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday distributed appointment letters to 767 candidates in different directorates of Education department on regular and compassionate ground at a function held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here.

While 616 candidates were appointed under the directorate of elementary education, 32 candidates were given appointment under secondary education directorate, 113 candidates under higher education directorate and 6 candidates under the directorate of state council of educational research and training.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that the state government after coming to power made a pledge to provide employment to 1 lakh youth of the state.

While fulfilling this promise the state government launched the appointment process and soon advertisement would be published for several thousand jobs in the Education department besides conducting TET, he said adding that this process would be completed within March next year.

While principal secretary of Education department B Kalyan Chakraborty delivered the welcome speech, the programme was also addressed by Education minister Ranoj Pegu.

State Handloom and Textile minister UG Brahma, advisor to Education department Nani Gopal Mahanta, special commissioner to Education department Pritom Saikia and chairman of AHSEC Rukma Gohain Barua were also present in the function.