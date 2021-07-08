Mission Ramdhenu inaugurated in Biswanath  

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, July 7: Biswanath district on Wednesday formally inaugurated ‘Mission Ramdhenu’; under which immunisation of infants and children will be taken up on a mission mode for seven days for each of the next three months. Biswanath DC Pranab Kumar Sarmah inaugurated the scheme at Dagaon Anganwadi Centre in Biswanath Chariali town in the presence of Joint Director Health (JDH) and district Immunisation officer (DIO). For the next three months, starting from July 7-13 has been chosen as the seven days to take up immunisation of infants and children on a mission mode.

“Due to Covid, routine immunisation of infants and children was lagging behind as our focus got diverted towards fighting the deadly virus. Mission Ramdhenu will surely help us to expedite immunisation of those who were left out in recent months,” said the deputy commissioner while inaugurating the scheme.

The state government has set a target of immunising 2,475 numbers of infants and children under ‘Mission Ramdhenu’ in next three months for Biswanath.

The anganwadi workers and auxiliary nurses and midwives (ANMs) have the data of the left-out infants and children of each block of the district and they would contact the families and get them immunised. The immunisation will be provided at health sub centers or anganwadi Centers. As a standard practice, infants and children are immunised against at least nine types of diseases.