Thursday, July 8
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»Mission Ramdhenu launched in Guwahati
Health Minister of Assam Keshab Mahanta addressing after launching the Mission Ramdhenu 2021, Assam, Scheme , the Immunization drive for children below 2 years and expectant women at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) , Panbazar in Guwahati on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Mission Ramdhenu launched in Guwahati

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 7: State Health minister Keshab Mahanta on Wednesday launched ‘Mission Ramdhenu’, a week-long vaccination campaign for pregnant women and children at a function at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) here.

Under the programme, 1.18 lakh children below 2 years and pregnant women will be administered vaccines to protect them from 13 diseases, including Polio, Japanese Encephalitis, Hepatitis, Smallpox, Diarrhoea, Pneumonia and Tuberculosis.

The drive will continue till July 13.

The second and third phase of the drive will begin from August 7-13 and September 7-13, respectively.

Launching the programme, Mahanta informed that the vaccination will be conducted in 4,741 centres that cover medical colleges, district hospitals and sub-health centres.

 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply