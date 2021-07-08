Mission Ramdhenu launched in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 7: State Health minister Keshab Mahanta on Wednesday launched ‘Mission Ramdhenu’, a week-long vaccination campaign for pregnant women and children at a function at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) here.

Under the programme, 1.18 lakh children below 2 years and pregnant women will be administered vaccines to protect them from 13 diseases, including Polio, Japanese Encephalitis, Hepatitis, Smallpox, Diarrhoea, Pneumonia and Tuberculosis.

The drive will continue till July 13.

The second and third phase of the drive will begin from August 7-13 and September 7-13, respectively.

Launching the programme, Mahanta informed that the vaccination will be conducted in 4,741 centres that cover medical colleges, district hospitals and sub-health centres.