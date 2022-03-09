Mission Samadhan Ceremonially Launched In Chirang

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 8: The Chirang district administration has ceremonially launched ‘Mission Samadhan’, an initiative undertaken by the district administration to solve the problems of some residents who have been deprived of getting caste certificates due to lack of linkage.

In this regard, a function was held under the chairmanship of Narendra Kumar Shah, deputy commissioner, Chirang in the conference hall of the deputy commissioner’s office at Kajalgaon.

The function was attended by Sidli MLA Jayanta Basumatary, BTC executive member Dhananjay Basumtary as chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

In his inaugural address, deputy commissioner Shah said that those residents from Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes of the district who were being deprived of getting caste certificates due to lack of linkage, would now be able to apply for caste certificates through this mission. He asked to submit these applications, sub-divisional officers (Civil), circle officers, block development officers, police station and police outposts.

“This whole process will be completed within a month and the applications submitted by the applicants will be finalised by holding Gram Sabhas at different villages of the district.”

Additional deputy commissioner Nirmali Barua informed in details about the application process of this mission.

Hailing the district administration for launching the Mission Samadhan in the district with an aim at solving the linkage problem of some genuine citizens, Sidli MLA Jayanta Basumatary hoped that the mission would definitely address the difficulties being faced by citizens in getting caste certificates.

He urged the district administration to be very careful while issuing caste certificates so that no evil elements could take advantage of this facility.

In the meeting, 15 applications were ceremonially received under the mission.

The meeting was attended by superintendent of police Pranjit Borah, Bijni circle officer Maria Tanim, Sidli circle officer Amit Ranjan Barman, block development officers of Sidli and Borobazar Development Blocks, officials of district administration, various departments and members of various student and social organisations.