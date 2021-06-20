Mizo Battalion provides relief to needy

HT Correspondent

Hojai, June 19: The “C’’ Company 3 IR (Mizo) Bn comprising Lanka, Lumding, Kaki and Doboka provided relief to the people who were badly affected due to the pandemic on Friday. The financial aid was given to thirty people in the form of cash, the total help was of Rs 30,000. Simultaneously, Believers Eastern Church also provided essential commodities to 15 families like dal, sugar, soyabean and salt. It should be noted that the beneficiaries were widows, beggars and the people who were hit hard by the pandemic. Speaking to our correspondent, F Lalhminliana MPS,assst. commandant said, “The aid was given to the people irrespective of caste, creed and religion who were badly affected due to the pandemic”

Following the Covid-19 protocol the programme was conducted at Subashnagar, Lanka, Rangooli and Kathiatuli in Hojai and Nagaon respectively.