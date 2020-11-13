Mizoram issuing land pattas for Assam land: Cong

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 12: Mizoram government has illegally issued land pattas to Mizo people for land belonging to Assam, Opposition leader in state legislative assembly, Debabrata Saikia said here on Thursday.

After a visit to the troubled areas of Assam-Mizoram border from November 7 to November 9, Saikia along with a delegation of the Congress party took the stock of the situation along the 165-km-long Assam-Mizoram border in three Barak Valley districts.

The situation in the Assam-Mizoram border continued to be volatile with Mizoram forces continued to allegedly occupy Assam land triggering anger amongst the locals. On Wednesday, a meeting between the deputy commissioners and superintendent of police of Cachar district along with their Kolasib counterparts also reportedly ‘failed’ as locals from the affected Lailapur area of Assam decided not to withdraw a road blockade to Mizoram.

However, later in the evening, the road blockade was lifted and truckers started movement of essentials to Mizoram.

“I and my colleagues of the APCC delegation visited the Medlicherra forest in the Patharkandi LAC of Karimganj district and found that on the pretext of Covid-19, the Mizoram Police has set up a check-post within Assam’s territory,” Saikia said.

“This was apparently thought of as a temporary measure and ignored by the Assam government. However, now the Mizoram Police have made it permanent and they are not shifting to Kanmon, where officials of the Mizoram government used to be stationed earlier to check the documents of those desiring to enter Mizoram. The Mizoram Police has come down around 3 km from Kanmon and all this has happened since March 2020,” Saikia alleged.

He also informed that the Mizoram authorities have put up a barrier on a bridge that was constructed by the Assam government under PMGSY during 2011-16.

“We went up to Vairangte, where the Mizoram Police’s Inner Line Permit (ILP) check-post is located. But before we reached it, we were asked to stop by Central armed personnel who have been deployed at the request of the Assam government. It is very unfortunate that the state government is itself allowing aggression by the Mizos. When I went ahead ignoring the Central forces’ barricade, I found out that the Mizoram government has been extending water pipelines, setting up offices, etc within Assam’s land, 3 kms away from ILP check-post at Vairangte,” he said.

The Congress leader alleged that the situation has clearly exacerbated due to timidity and lack of forcefulness on part of the Assam government.

“We observed that people are living in terror as Mizo civilians, or Mizo people in civil dress, as well as Mizoram Police personnel in fatigues come and threaten the non-Mizo residents of the border area who are residing within the territory of Assam. The Mizoram authorities have put up a barrier on a bridge which was constructed by the Assam government under PMGSY during 2011-16,” he said.

“It is pertinent to note that the Assam government is fully cognizant of the magnitude of the problem. For instance, the range forest officer of Cheragi Range informed the officer In-charge of the Ratabari Police Station vide letter No. CH/324-25/22(F)/Inter-State Border/2020 dated 30th October, 2020 that when he went to “restrain” encroachers in the Singla Reserved Forest, he was warned of dire consequences and turned back by Mizo civilians who were backed by armed security personnel of Mizoram,” he added.

The Congress delegation comprised of former MP Sushmita Dev, MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purjayastha, former minister Siddique Ahmed, APCC general secretary Pankaj Borbora, APCC secretaries Aminur R. Chowdhury, Dayan Hussain, Pratap Sinha, Raman Jha and APYC general secretary Suman Kalyan Bora.